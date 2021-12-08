Lala Kent Gets Shady With Post About 'Narcissists' Following Split From Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is no longer holding back her thoughts on ex-fiance Randall Emmett!

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star re-posted an explainer on “Why Narcissists Are Difficult To Trust” on her Instagram Stories Monday – which seemingly hints at her former relationship with the Midnight in the Switchgrass director. While she did not directly mention Emmett, she did comment, however, on how the post was “so on point.” Wonder what she could be talking about…

The passage read:

“Narcissists live a double life. They show fake charm and friendliness in public but are snake-like, venomous, and devious behind closed doors. They are master manipulators who destroy lives. Most importantly, they don’t have an identity, and that explains everything. They morph into a reflection of you to receive fuel, meaning they do not really exist as true personalities like we do, so if someone has no identity, how can that person be trusted to begin with?

“Snake-like, venomous, and devious behind closed doors”?! Damn, Lala, what did this man do??

Related: Randall Emmett Steps Back From His Podcast With Lala Kent Following Split

Kent, who shares 8-month-old daughter Ocean with Randall, included a mind-blown emoji while sharing this information with her followers. It seems like the momma is slowly but surely realizing certain things about their romance during this post-split time. You can ch-ch-check out the cryptic message that Lala showed on her account (below):

After the news of their breakup broke over a month ago, the author has opened up more and more about the circumstances that ended things between them — AKA hinting at infidelity on the 50-year-old’s part. While addressing the cheating allegations on an episode of her podcast Give Them Lala last week, the reality star admitted to having her “head in the sand” despite warning signs about their relationship. (FYI, the pod no longer includes Randall as co-host.) The reality star didn’t dive into the specifics but touched on seeing the photos of him with two other women at a hotel in Nashville, which led to their split and tattoo revamp:

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls. [And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from that to ‘bRand new.’”

Speaking on whether she planned on talking about the split on the VPR reunion, she said:

“You know there are certain things that can be discussed. And there are certain things that go a little deeper that I will answer to the best of my ability. Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand. I don’t know how the f**k I didn’t see a lot of this s**t.”

Kent then added:

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in. The second that I felt unsafe – I said this in therapy – I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit, and I got the f**k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.’”

If Lala is ready to start talking about Randall’s cheating AND calling out his narcissism online, we cannot imagine what else she might have said during the Vanderpump Rules reunion special! What are your thoughts on the very telling post she dropped, Perezcious readers? Do you think she plans on dishing more about their breakup on the Bravo episode? Comment all of your thoughts on the situation (below)!

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram, FayesVision/WENN]