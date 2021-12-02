Lala Kent Addresses Ex Randall Emmett’s Cheating Allegations For The First Time Following Breakup

Lala Kent is finally talking about the cheating allegations that inevitably ended her relationship with former fiancé Randall Emmett!

As you most likely know by now, the pair called it quits after the 50-year-old film producer allegedly caught cheating on her with two other women at a hotel in Nashville. Rumors of their split first started swirling around after the Bravo star deleted photos of Emmett from her Instagram account and liked several social media posts about his unfaithfulness. Then, Kent added fuel to the fire when she was spotted without her engagement ring while out and about in Los Angeles AND shared a video of herself walking through the Beverly Hills Hotel while Beyoncé’s Sorry blasted in the background. That alone says it all: Randall most likely cheated on her!

And while the Utah native has publicly addressed the split, she hasn’t really talked about her former partner’s infidelity specifically … until now! During an episode of her newly revamped podcast Give Them Lala (withOUT Randall) Wednesday, the 31-year-old touched on the incident for the first time and admitted it was the reason she updated her “Randall” tattoo, saying:

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls. [And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from that to ‘bRand new.’”

Related: Lala Kent’s ‘Randall’ Tattoo Cover-Up Idea Following Breakup From Randall Emmett Is Clever AF!

While Lala initially planned on keeping it hidden from the public eye, she eventually became more willing to share it with everyone, expressing:

“The ‘bRand new’ tattoo is such a vibe. It’s just such a fun thing to say, ‘Like, I’m brand new’ … and it’s in my handwriting — and I am brand new. With everything that’s going on, my mind is right, you know? … Boss ass bitch.”

Elsewhere on the podcast episode, she talked about whether she planned on addressing her breakup in the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion, to which she said:

“You know there are certain things that can be discussed. And there are certain things that go a little deeper that I will answer to the best of my ability. … Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand. I don’t know how the f**k I didn’t see a lot of this s**t.”

Kent later added:

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in.”

However, she ultimately knew it was time to end things with Randall when she got a certain feeling in her stomach:

“The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f**k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.’”

When you know, you know!

Without going into too many details, Kent then confessed that a lot of her “comments and meddling in other people’s relationships” on the show was possibly a “projection” of what was going on in her head while all this behind the scenes things were happening:

“I don’t know what happened. All I know is a lot of things … that I meddled in, my comments didn’t age well and I’m okay with that. So, I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things.”

Kent noted how she is “big on accountability” before adding:

“When I behave a certain way — this that or the other way — I’m a firm believer that the universe has always held me accountable and it’s made me sit here and face things and be truthful and honest. I know that I mess up sometimes, but I am very proud of my evolution. And when I look in the mirror, I know that I am a good human being and that’s good enough for me.”

Is she planning on holding Randall accountable for his cheating ways on the reunion special? Will she air out their dirty laundry? Does he plan on even showing up for the episode? Who knows, but it would certainly make for rating gold for the network!

But after everything that has happened between the two, Kent shared:

“It’s very hard for me to watch this season [of Vanderpump Rules]. When I watch it it’s like I was just someone who thought she was in a very different situation than she was actually in.”

We bet…

You can ch-ch-check out the entire podcast conversation from Lala (below):

What are your thoughts on what she had to say about Randall’s cheating allegations? Do you think she’ll open up about it more on the Vanderpump reunion special? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, JD/WENN]