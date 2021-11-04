Sounds Like Lala Kent Is COMPLETELY Done With Randall Emmett -- Here's Why

Lala Kent may be ready to move on from now-ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, but it sounds like he’s not seeing things the same way!

All insider info points to the fact that the Vanderpump Rules star/momma to 7-month-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett has completely turned the page on her now-former relationship with the movie producer. However, a source spoke to Us Weekly in a new report published on Wednesday that suggests the 50-year-old embattled producer is up in arms over the abrupt, messy breakup!

The insider revealed how the post-split dynamic is going for the Bravo-lebrities, and it sounds like 31-year-old Lala is taking it a lot better than Randall up to this point.

The source explained Randall had taken to posting pics with Ocean to try to gain back some ground with the baby’s momma (below):

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back. He’s constantly posting about Ocean in hopes of getting Lala’s attention and putting on the ‘I’m a good father’ act. For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

So there!

As we’ve been reporting, the duo — who first got engaged back in 2018, and welcomed Ocean earlier this year — first sparked breakup rumors in October after Lala removed all photos with Emmett from her Instagram account and “liked” social media posts referencing cheating and indiscretion.

The Vanderpump Rules star was later seen without her engagement ring while running errands around Los Angeles. And she even went so far as to re-post an Instagram Story showing two men pulling luggage at the Beverly Hills Hotel while a Beyoncé song about cheating played along with the shot. Yeah… that alone seems pretty cut and dry!

It’s kind of interesting, because not only have Lala and Randall been quiet publicly about the split, their Bravo co-stars have, too.

On an October 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, James Kennedy gave a huge non-answer when asked about the estranged couple, saying:

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what. But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean? I’m more about me and Raquel [Leviss] these days.”

And Ariana Madix weighed in on the situation a week later on the very same talk show:

“I have spoken to her. I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. I really don’t know, like, what she’s planning on doing. It’s been a crazy week, but I have spoken to her and I support whatever decision she makes.”

Hmmm…

