Randall Emmett Reveals He’s Stepping Back From His Podcast With Lala Kent Following Breakup

Fans will no longer be hearing from Randall Emmett on his podcast with former fiancée Lala Kent.

As listeners know, the 50-year-old filmmaker has been noticeably absent from their Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast since the end of October — right around rumblings of their split emerged. Suspiciously, Lala did an entire episode by herself on October 27 and since then has continued to do so while bringing on guests.

With their breakup hanging over their heads, it’s left many fans curious as to how the parents will continue the pod moving forward. Now, we have some answers…

During a new episode on Wednesday, Randal finally addressed the matter. He first spent some time looking back on his time on the audio show, sharing:

“Together we kind of grew in this podcast and learned a lot, and we started having these amazing guests, and [it was] just an awesome time.”

But then he dropped the bomb! After saying the business venture with Kent was “really f**king fun,” Randall then announced that he won’t be coming onto the mic for any future episode in order to focus on other projects and their daughter Ocean, as well as his two other kids with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. He explained:

“But I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone. [I’m going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business. I made that decision and I hope that my 15 followers stay loyal to the podcast, while you don’t hear my voice. But I think that’s — for me right now — the right thing to do for myself and I just want to be super focused right now.”

So that’s the story he’s sticking with, huh? It has nothing to do with the fact that there is possibly some tension between Randall and Kent after the latter found out about his cheating ways — which would make for some pretty awkward podcast convos??? Hmm…

Emmett went on to express how he was “really proud” of what the podcast has become, saying:

“I was thinking about the episodes I was most proud of … I’m most proud of breaking kind of our whole pregnancy journey, you know, announcing it and being open about that and then the birth of Ocean and talking about all the different things.”

He continued:

“We just had a lot of fun and we’ve had a lot of fun and the podcast is going to continue having a lot of fun, and Lala’s going to keep that going. I’m proud of the business part of this podcast and how we’ve grown it and how all the sponsors that have been part of it and will continue to be part of it. I’m really excited to still be part of that side of it.”

We guess Lala is just going to have to change the title to Give Them Lala… now! Are you surprised that Randall is taking a break from the podcast? Do you think it’ll be a permanent break? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

