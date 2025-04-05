Lana Del Rey Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Intimate Wedding To Alligator Tour Guide! LOOK!

Lana Del Rey gave a super rare peek into her life with her alligator tour guide hubby!

On Friday, the Summertime Sadness singer took to Instagram to share some new pictures of her and Jeremy Dufrene — including ones from their intimate wedding festivities in Des Allemands, Louisiana, six months ago! While promoting her upcoming performance at the Stagecoach Festival later this month, she dropped a photo of her and Jeremy wearing wedding-themed hats.

In it, Lana sports a captain’s cap with the word “Bride” embroidered on the side and a veil attached in the back. Jeremy, rocking a matching hat, wrapped his arm around the musician and kissed her cheek. It is a super sweet snapshot of the lovebirds, you guys! And it’s not the only one! She also posted a pic of the couple at what appeared to be a birthday celebration for both of them! Jeremy had a 50th birthday crown, and Lana sported a 40th one on top of her head. For the party, they also had a cake that read:

“Happy Birthday Gator! Always Standing Bayou.”

Awww! Swipe to check out the never-before-seen images (below):

Lana looks so happy! Wow!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

