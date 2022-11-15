Celebrity Jeopardy!, What The F**k! Show BLASTED Following Insensitive Clue Regarding Gabby Petito’s Death!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Fans are up in arms after Celebrity Jeopardy!’s controversial Sunday episode.

If you haven’t heard, John Michael Higgins and Wil Wheaton competed against comedian Joel Kim Booster (pictured in the right inset, above) during the episode’s semifinal round, when an extremely insensitive Brian Laundrie hint was given. Host Mayim Bialik read the clue from the “A List” category, where all answers include the letter A.

It was:

“In 2021 Fugitive Brian Laundrie Ended His Days Fla.’s Myakkahatchee Creek Area, Home to These Long & Toothy Critters.”

Booster quickly responded, “What are alligators?” which was indeed correct, before Bialik moved on to the next topic without thinking twice. As you likely know, Gabby Petito was killed by Laundrie last year while on a road trip, before he retired to Florida where he ultimately died by suicide in an environmental park.

We know this show is supposed to be culturally relevant, but there’s definitely a line between staying fresh and being downright insensitive. Fans quickly took issue, writing things like:

“This is the most tasteless and insensitive answer I’ve ever seen on any Jeopardy! What the hell were they thinking? Making light of that tragic situation is repugnant. Damn.” “THIS, this is beyond offensive. It’s appalling & completely insensitive, not to mention totally unnecessary. Shame on, @Jeopardy.”

They couldn’t think of some other hint for the word “alligator”??? Absolutely crazy and out of bounds! What are YOUR thoughts? Should the show apologize to Gabby’s family for even bringing this up? Let us know in the comments (below).

