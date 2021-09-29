Florida Man Traps Attacking Alligator In Trash Can -- Watch The WILD Viral Video!

This is CRAZY!!!

A new viral video is making the rounds online this week purportedly showing a Florida Man (of course… it’s always a Florida Man…) trapping an alligator IN A GARBAGE CAN! It’s a big one, too!

There aren’t a ton of details on this mind-boggling video other than, well, what you can see for yourself in the 51-second clip. And it’s every bit as crazy as our post title suggests!

This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS — KP (@kerethp) September 29, 2021

WTF?!?!

Can we talk about how this man is wearing SLIDES to trap the alligator in the trash can?? We don’t know whether to be impressed by that or to face palm!

In response to the viral vid, one Twitter user had a spot-on take:

“Public Service Announcement: THIS IS NOT A SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLANGE! [sic] PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS AN ALLIGATOR CHALLENGE!”

LOLz! That’s good advice! And, sadly, probably very necessary for some people… Also, as one Imgur user pointed out a curious follow-up Q regarding the now can-dwelling alligator in a comments reacting to the video:

“OK… What happens now?”

Yep! Exactly!

What does happen now?!?! You’ve got an alligator… in a trash can…

