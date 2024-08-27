Jenna Ortega Responds To Rumor She Was In ‘A Serious Relationship’ With Johnny Depp!

Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp?? That’s what the rumor was, at least… but what does SHE have to say about it?

The Wednesday star is finally responding to the popular rumor that she dated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor! If you didn’t hear, whispers last summer picked up steam that the 21-year-old was in a full-fledged relationship with the 61-year-old. While undeniably WILD to imagine, a 40-year age difference isn’t the wildest thing we’ve ever heard of… Just ask Bill Belichick! But Jenna wants you to know that said rumors are categorically false!

During an interview with BuzzFeed published on Monday, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star was asked what the “craziest rumor” she’s ever heard about herself. She dished:

“Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It’s so insane to me, like, I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes. But I thought that was pretty hilarious.”

She added:

“I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’ And I laughed because I don’t know that person.”

You can watch her full interview (below):

BTW, back at the initial time of the rumors, Johnny’s reps denied them wholeheartedly, saying in a statement to NME:

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

