Lance Bass Shares Update On How Justin Timberlake Is REALLY Doing After Britney Spears Memoir!

Lance Bass knows Justin Timberlake will get through this rough patch in his life right now.

The 42-year-old singer has been facing a ton of backlash ever since the release of Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, which contained several bombshell claims about their relationship, including that he cheated and that he convinced her to get an abortion. In fact, the criticism from her fans got so intense that both Justin and his wife, Jessica Biel, had to turn off the comments on their Instagram accounts! Oof.

But amid the online hate, he’s had the love and support from his *NSYNC bandmates, especially Lance. The 44-year-old podcast host even pleaded with fans to forgive Justin and move on, saying to TMZ last month:

“Look, everyone has their own opinion. I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her. Everyone deserves to tell their story, she did, and I hope the fans can find some forgiveness.”

Forgiveness may be wishful thinking right now. The book only dropped a few weeks ago, and people are still processing what Britney revealed about the relationship! But everything will be OK for Justin eventually, at least, that is what Lance thinks!

When People asked on Tuesday about how JT is doing after the release of the memoir, Lance simply said he talks to the group “all the time” before adding:

“Yes, we’re all good. People will survive.”

Time will only tell how all of this plays out and if fans will forgive him! But JT certainly seems to be concerned about how this backlash will impact him, specifically when it comes to his music comeback!

