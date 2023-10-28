Lance Bass Says Britney Spears Fans Should Forgive Justin Timberlake -- Just Like 'Britney Did'

Lance Bass is sick of seeing all the hate toward Justin Timberlake!

Britney Spears released her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, earlier this week – where she talked about everything from her rise to stardom, her past relationships, and the controversial conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years. One person who was name-dropped in the book a lot, though? Justin.

The 41-year-old pop star spilled a ton of details of their three-year romance, with her addressing the rumors their relationship ended in 2002 because she cheated on him. Britney confirmed the infidelity rumors, explaining she only kissed her choreographer, Wade Robson, one time. However, she claimed Justin had been unfaithful to her first. Then there was the reveal he broke up with her over text. Ugh. But one of the biggest revelations to come out of the book? The *NSYNC star got her pregnant in 2000 and then convinced her to get an abortion since he didn’t want to be a father.

When these bombshell details about Justin dropped, he faced a ton of backlash from Britney’s fans. It got so bad he had to turn the comments off on Instagram. However, that didn’t stop the negative comments. People just moved on to the comments section of his wife Jessica Biel’s posts on the ‘gram to continue their criticism of him. Oof. She quickly disabled her comments as well.

Clearly, Britney has a ton of defenders! But it looks like Justin has at least one person in his corner right now! Lance came to his bandmate’s defense on Friday, telling TMZ everyone needs to cut him some slack and show some “forgiveness” right now:

“Look, everyone has their own opinion. I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her. Everyone deserves to tell their story, she did, and I hope the fans can find some forgiveness.”

Hmm. It might be hard to convince fans to forgive JT at this time. You can watch the interview (below):

Justin has not reacted to the backlash or anything Britney wrote about him in the book. But clearly, Lance has got his back amid the online hate!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Lance? Should fans forgive Justin? Sound OFF in the comments.

