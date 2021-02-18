Larsa Pippen Talks Kardashian Drama: 'Some People Value Men Over Friends'

Larsa Pippen has a lot more to tell you about her defunct friendships with the Kardashians!

As you may know, Kim Kardashian West and her sisters unfollowed the socialite back in July after Larsa revealed that she was “kinda seeing” Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian, and even introduced KoKo’s future baby daddy to the famous family. In a tell all interview months later, the model claimed that Kanye West “literally brainwashed” the K-klan into thinking that she was toxic.

Now, Larsa’s spilling more tea about the demise of her relationships with Kim and ko., and she still seems to believe she was completely an innocent “loyal friend” who did nothing wrong.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife was asked if she felt “betrayed” by the KarJenners — to which she replied:

“I don’t know if you call it ‘betrayed.’ Things happened…and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen.”

While Larsa insisted that she still “love[s]” the brood, she warned them not to “come for” her, adding:

“I love them. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out…but I’m not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then…karma’s a bitch.”

Uh oh.

The starlet also opened up about whether or not she thinks she’s toxic, which is a word the famous family allegedly used to describe her. She mused:

“I mean, I don’t know. I feel like…everyone normally says I have the best energy. The best vibes.”

She went on to discuss her thoughts about Kanye, who would allegedly call her late at night. Larsa said she didn’t think the Grammy winner was attracted to her, but merely “in his feelings.” As for the rumors that Travis Scott once hit on her, and that the Kardashians believed the rapper’s word over hers, Larsa simply said:

“Some people value men over friends.”

That’s one big statement to make — and Larsa seems to be looking at other KarJenner-related scandals through that same lens. She said of Jordyn Woods’ cheating controversy with Tristan:

“I think she took a beating. She took a beating and the guy got forgiven. What the hell?”

Girl, don’t we remember you taking part in that, though??

When asked what she learned about her friendships with the K-klan overall, Larsa said:

“I feel like my lesson was people that you go to bat for, don’t expect will go to bat for you. I had to learn that the hard way because I was a very loyal friend.”

That’s her story and she’s sticking to it!

