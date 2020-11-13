Are Khloe Kardashian & Larsa Pippen At War In Cryptic Instagram Posts??

The drama is real! You just have to interpret it, that’s all…

For the past few months, Khloé Kardashian has been living in bliss (or is it blissful ignorance?) with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Thanks to the pandemic, the Cleveland Cavalier is unable to tour the country or go clubbing — and happens to simultaneously have reformed his cheating ways — and be the man the KUWTK always wanted him to be.

But Larsa Pippen absolutely blew that all up this week by revealing in a tell-all interview that Tristan had dated her first. In fact, she claims she was the one who first introduced the NBA player to the KarJenner family while the two had something going on — making her a sort of patient zero.

You can tell this is not something Khloé already knew because the Kardashians have circled the wagons and have already fully denied Larsa’s tale. Not only that, Khloé apparently unfollowed Tristan on Instagram!

So who is the Revenge Body host more upset with? Her man? Or her man’s other (other other) woman?

Well, once again, we just have to play another round of Cryptic Khloé and read between the lines of her vague IG Story posts to get an idea. And boy has she given us a lot to process! These are all from the past day or two!

Hmm…

Is this letting everyone know the stress she’s under? Calling out Larsa for being “mean”?

OK, that DEF feels like shade calling Larsa bitter. Are we wrong?

Let’s continue:

OK, shade. No question. And there’s more.

Giving herself a pep talk? Because of everything going on??

Well, Khloé may be the queen of cryptic posts, but Larsa is posting her own lines to be read between. On Thursday afternoon she put simply:

LOLz! OK, points for frankness. Not all that cryptic. Obviously she’s hitting back after Kardash sources said she made the whole thing up for clout.

But is this a message to the KarJenners as a whole? Or to Khloé in particular?? After all, there’s only one Kardashian who seems to have taken her claims to heart. And it seems so far Khloé is lashing out just as much at the messenger as at her potentially duplicitous BF.

We guess we’ll have to wait for the next round of messages for more info!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Larsa Pippen/Instagram.]