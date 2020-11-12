Kardashian Source DENIES Larsa Pippen's Story Of How Khloé & Tristan Thompson Met!

Khloé Kardashian is really refusing to believe she got with Tristan Thompson after being introduced by a woman he was dating…

Following the piping hot tea Larsa Pippen dished about the couple’s beginnings this week, “sources” have come out to try and discredit the Chicago native’s claims. Specifically, sources close to the Kardashian family.

So, what’s the latest word coming from the KarJenner camp??

Rather than the KUWTK star swooping the NBA star from right under her following an introduction at a party, an Us Weekly insider instead shared they were set up thanks to Brandon Jennings, a basketball star and mutual friend. Flat-out denying Larsa’s story, the confidant spilled:

“No one remembers Khloé meeting Tristan before that or being introduced to him through Larsa.”

Not only that — they denied the two were ever seeing one another!

“Larsa was never dating Tristan. They may have gone out in a group or met up, but they did not date.”

Dayum! That ought to make it crystal clear for anyone following along!

And not only are they painting the social media influencer as a liar, but the source went on to add just how low of an opinion the KarJenner clan holds of their former friend:

“The family thinks she is embarrassing and seeking attention.”

Ouch!!

But all this does nothing to explain why True Thompson‘s momma made a telling Instagram move on Wednesday! As we reported earlier, the parents both stopped following each other on the social media platform before Tristan eventually re-followed her page!

Something’s got to be going on, right??

While the insider didn’t dish on that relationship, they did at least address why the family thinks Larsa chose to speak up about them now, including tattling on ex-bestie Kim Kardashian West being “brainwashed” by Kanye West.

They explained:

“The family thinks Larsa spoke out about this now because she is craving attention. And the only attention she got as of late was from being Kim’s best friend and from being on the show.”

All in all, the fam is still said to be “unbothered” by the KUWTK guest star, who they describe as someone who “exaggerates.”

Obviously there’s no way this relationship drama will ever become water under the bridge now. Too much has been said, and we can only imagine Pippen will want to defend herself against these harsh claims any way she can.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

