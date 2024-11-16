Ben Foster Gave HUGE Clue Laura Prepon Split Was About Danny Masterson! But She Claims...

We learned the sad news this week that Laura Prepon and Ben Foster were getting a divorce after six years of marriage.

It was Ben who filed. The Hell or High Water star didn’t intentionally give any hints to the reason for the split, citing the old standby “irreconcilable differences.” But there was one clue that had folks raising an eyebrow. Eagle-eyed fans, ones who had been keeping up with the Danny Masterson trial, noticed the date of separation Ben listed was September 9, 2023. That’s 2023 — last year. It’s also just 2 days after the That ’70s Show alum was sentenced after being found guilty on those horrific rape charges.

This is important because of how big a part Danny was of the couple’s lives. Not only did Laura co-star with him on the beloved sitcom, she dated his brother Chris Masterson for over seven years, AND he’s the one who first introduced her to Ben.

So yeah, the date of separation happening to coincide with Danny’s sentencing? It led some to wonder if the pair maybe had a difference of opinion on their old friend’s guilt.

Related: Teddi Mellencamp’s Horse Trainer Posted WHAT To Wife He Allegedly Cheated On??

This question of where Laura stood came up a couple years back when she revealed she’d quit Scientology, too. That was shortly after Danny’s accusations were first made public. Considering the Church was accused right along with him of covering up the crimes and bullying the victims — who were also Scientologists and likely girls Laura knew… It made sense that’s why she was leaving.

We don’t know where Ben stands on his old friend Danny, but we do know he’s never been a Scientologist and has stood by Laura’s side throughout the years after her exit from the religion. Hmm.

Well, as it turns out all of this speculation may be futile. Because Laura says their date of separation should actually be September of THIS YEAR. Her reps told The Blast there was just a clerical error on the form — and Ben’s legal team “are in the process of amending the Complaint to reflect the correct date of separation, which is September 9, 2024.” Huh. Well, that’s an explanation.

Maybe the couple — who share a 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son — simply grew apart like a normal couple who aren’t celebrated actors? They’re pretty private, so it may be some time before either open up about the real reason.

What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts?

[Image via Dan Jackman/MEGA/WENN.]