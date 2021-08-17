Laura Prepon QUIT Scientology! But What's The REAL Reason?!

Well, this is unexpected.

Most of what we hear about people trying to leave Scientology is long, drawn-out, sometimes thriller-movie-levels of difficult. You know, people following you, threatening you, all that stuff.

But if any of that intensity is happening to Laura Prepon, she’s being very chill about it.

The Orange Is The New Black star revealed in a brand new interview with People on Tuesday that she quit the controversial church, casually dropping:

“I’m no longer practicing Scientology.”

Whoa! In fact, she also really downplays her involvement at all, immediately bringing up other spiritual avenues which have interested her:

“I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory.”

Is it just us, or is she implying Scientology was more of phase than a true devotion? Not only that, she says she’s been out of the church for quite a while, revealing:

“I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.”

Wow. The thing is, though, Laura previously stated that she’d been a Scientologist since 1999. Over 17 years in the institution. And she used to defend it, too, when people would criticize the organization for things like homophobia. As recently as 2015 she gave an interview with Celebrity — their sort-of in-house magazine — in which she extolled the virtues of Dianetics and auditing and all of it, saying:

“Honestly, I’ve become more me. The auditing has stripped away all of this charge, false ideas, decisions and mis-emotions that were affecting me.”

And then just a year or so after that… poof, no more?

Such a huge thing in your life to minimize like this. Why would she want to distance herself from the Church so emphatically? Is it all the bad press over the past few years, with Going Clear and Leah Remini‘s work?

It may be a little closer to home than that.

Looking back for things that happened just shy of five years ago, you don’t need an e-meter to spot a big flashing light here.

In early 2017, Laura’s That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was publicly accused of rape by multiple women. The alleged victims — all Scientologists, as is Danny — claimed the Church discouraged them from reporting it, even threatening them with punishments. That’s enough reason to leave the organization even if you aren’t close to the situation — but Laura is.

Laura isn’t just former TV pals with Danny, she was closer to family for a while. She and his brother Chris Masterson, the older brother from Malcolm In The Middle, dated seriously for over seven years, from 1999 to 2007.

The alleged rapes all occurred in the early 2000s. That means she was part of his circle at the times in question. She probably knew at least one of the alleged victims — like maybe the one who was Danny’s girlfriend for six years? It’s possible she knew about the struggles some of these women had to get their stories out before they even hit the media. And that would be… “close to five years.”

Coincidence?

So it seems like right before the investigation begins, Laura suddenly jumps ship, bailing on the whole Church and never looking back. And you can’t really blame her. Any organization that chooses to cover up rape accusations to protect a richer, more powerful man — and ultimately their public image — isn’t safe for any woman to belong to.

These days Laura is apparently happy without auditing and being convinced she’s a thetan or whatever. In 2016 — also around the time of her exit from Scientology — she started dating actor Ben Foster. The two married in 2018 and have two children.

She tells People of their shared spirituality these days:

“We meditate daily and I’m really liking it because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together.”

The Hell Or High Water actor has never practiced Scientology. So we imagine he was a big help in leaving. Or… it’s also possible he was the impetus, before the Danny accusations even went public? It wouldn’t be the first time someone converted for their spouse.

What do YOU think? Did Laura leave Scientology because of the Danny Masterson situation??

