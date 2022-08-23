Laura Whitmore Exits Her Love Island UK Hosting Role -- Here's Why!!

No more matchmaking for her!

Love Island UK host Laura Whitmore is officially done helping hot and hunky singles find love in the villa! On Monday, the Brit announced she will no longer be hosting the series after three seasons, writing:

“I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

Makes sense why travel would be a drag!

She and her husband Iain Stirling (the narrator of both Love Island UK and Love Island USA) are parents to their baby girl, Stevie Ré, who they welcomed last year. Laura’s also booked and busy! She’s making her West End debut in the stage play 2:22 A Ghost Story on September 6. Last month, she also teased an upcoming project with ITV called Laura Whitmore Investigates. Lots to look forward to!

While the 37-year-old is sad to say goodbye to the show, she seems pleased with her time on the reality series — especially after she was tapped to fill in for the show’s former host and her late friend, Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in February 2020. Laura wrote:

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud, Caroline.”

So sweet!

In a statement to E! News, ITV wished the celeb well, saying:

“Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Glad to know this was an amicable breakup. LOLz! The next host has some large shoes to fill and a lotta hearts to win over! Reactions?! Sad to see Laura go? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Love Island/YouTube]