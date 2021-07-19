Lauren Conrad & Stephen Colletti Party With Laguna Beach Cast At 'Dream' Reunion!

Fun!!

The stars of Laguna Beach reunited in person for the first time in years this weekend! Original cast members Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, and Loren Polster were all in attendance — and looking happy AF!

On Sunday, Dieter captioned a black and white pic of the crew at a house party, reflecting:

“Sure do love these peoples.”

The former MTV personalities spent the day celebrating on the beach before making it back to Trey’s house for the ultimate night of catching up! The fashion designer uploaded two more group shots, adding:

“What a dream. Beach party to house party, there’s nothing better than bringing good people together.”

The One Tree Hill alum (and also Lauren’s notable ex) posted in the comments:

“Location A. Thanks, Phillips Pham!”

Ch-ch-check out the happy reunion (below)!!

How do we get an invite next time?! And what did Kristin Cavallari do to miss out?? LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Trey Phillips/Instagram]