Lauren Jauregui has failed to have success as a solo artist, but… it’s not all about hits.

She’s making the music that she wants to make and Camila Cabello‘s former bandmate is continuing to grow and evolve as an artist.

Temporary reminds us a lot of Amy Winehouse’s debut album, Frank.

It’s a vibe!!!

Tasty tune!

Check it out above!

