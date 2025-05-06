Got A Tip?

Lauryn Hill Reminds Everyone Who The Superfine Queen Is At The 2025 Met Gala!

Met Gala main image red carpet

Lauryn Hill IS the moment!

The iconic songstress has made her presence known at the 2025 Met Gala and there’s no question: she DEVOURED the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style! The Ready or Not singer wore a perfectly-tailored yellow suit accessorized with a FABULOUS train, dramatic collar, and a gold fan!

Doechii Is Smokin' The Competition At The 2025 Met Gala!

Ch-ch-check her out (below):

The umbrella is the cherry on top! If y’all need to be reminded what superfine is, here you go!

Thoughts??

May 05, 2025 19:19pm PDT

