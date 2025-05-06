Lauryn Hill Reminds Everyone Who The Superfine Queen Is At The 2025 Met Gala!

Lauryn Hill IS the moment!
The iconic songstress has made her presence known at the 2025 Met Gala and there’s no question: she DEVOURED the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style! The Ready or Not singer wore a perfectly-tailored yellow suit accessorized with a FABULOUS train, dramatic collar, and a gold fan!
Ch-ch-check her out (below):
Lauryn Hill arrives at the #MetGala. #LiveFromE pic.twitter.com/7W75DV8OCT
— E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) May 6, 2025
Lauryn Hill shines bright at the 2025 #MetGala, with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style pic.twitter.com/EHROqmYo11
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2025
The umbrella is the cherry on top! If y’all need to be reminded what superfine is, here you go!
Thoughts??
