Lea Michele Gives First Peek At Newborn Son — Look!

Lea Michele shared the first glimpse at her newborn son, Ever Reich, on Wednesday to Instagram after his birth just a few days earlier on August 20.

Along with a sweet black and white pic featuring his foot, along with the hands of his momma and dad Zandy Reich, the Glee alum wrote:

“ForEver grateful for this true blessing”

Miz Michele has been super low-key on social media over the past few months after the fall-out from multiple accusations about her on-set behavior, including “traumatic microaggressions” and more. However, it seems she’s doing her best to put things behind her and is focusing on this “blissful” new chapter, as an insider shared (below) with E! News:

“They are at home bonding with the baby and resting. He has been very calm so far and sleeps a lot.”

Right now, “they are establishing a routine and keeping things very peaceful,” with some help from Lea’s mom. But Reich is also on daddy duty! The source added:

“Zandy has been incredible, and they are doing everything together. He steps in whenever Lea needs an extra hand and wants to be there at all times.”

Shortly after Ever’s arrival, a confidant echoed the same sentiments to People about baby boy’s calm demeanor thus far:

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far.”

While we don’t have many specifics about Lea’s pregnancy journey, we can assume it wasn’t without some hard times related to the allegations made against her, loss of co-star Naya Rivera, and the anniversary of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith‘s passing.

The 33-year-old only issued one statement in reference to Samantha Marie Ware‘s claims, reflecting at one point on how it made her feel as a mother-to-be:

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

Well, this year may be bittersweet for her — but when she looks at that baby we’re sure all the negativity just melts away. Congrats again to Lea and Zandy!

