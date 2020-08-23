Lea Michele Gave Birth To Her First Baby — Details!

Lea Michele is the latest celeb to give birth to her first child!

The actress welcomed a baby boy with husband Zandy Reich back on August 20, according to a source who spoke to People about the low-key birth and its aftermath! For those who don’t remember, the couple wed in Napa Valley in March 2019, announcing their pregnancy almost exactly a year later.

There isn’t yet much to go on about the baby boy — we don’t know his name or really anything else besides the fact that he was apparently born back on Thursday.

However, the insider did dish on his three days in this world so far, and it sounds like it’s been smooth sailing for the happy couple and their new child, as you can see (below):

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Awww!!! Love it!

Little details had been known about her bun in the oven, though one insider described the experience amid the coronavirus pandemic as an “incredible” time for her:

“Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy. She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions.”

Additionally, the source added how Lea hit pause on the “rigorous workouts she was doing in the past,” and instead spent her days going on “leisurely walks” and, of course, plenty of “relaxing at home.” Her hubby had been “super supportive and there with her every step of the way.”

But it seems fair to say Michele likely ended up having a rough time during the later months of her pregnancy between being called out for entitled and allegedly racist behavior, followed soon after by the tragic loss of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

She’s been relatively quiet since Naya’s passing, and we can imagine she felt a range of emotions, especially because her body was found on the seven-year anniversary of the day her former boyfriend Cory Monteith passed away. The Rachel Berry portrayer paid tribute with a series of images on her Instagram Story of her departed co-stars, but also deactivated her Twitter following continued backlash and an apology.

It had been widely documented the two did not get along during their time on the FOX hit show, but bullying was totally uncalled for, especially by “fans.” Two wrongs definitely do not make a right here!

After her alleged on-set behavior made headlines, it was reported that she was working to “reevaluate” her past self, and was “reaching out” to make amends with her former castmates who had made accusations against her:

“This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”

It’s unclear if she later connected with them during Naya’s search and after her passing.

Congratulations again to the proud new parents!!

