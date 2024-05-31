Lenny Kravitz Has Been Celibate For HOW LONG?! And WHY???

Lenny Kravitz is the whole package — rich, famous, a gifted singer, and a total sex symbol… But, uh, hold the sex!

During an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, the 60-year-old revealed he’s completely celibate! And he has been for the better part of a decade! So why has one of the world’s sexiest men of all time chosen to keep it in his pants for so long?

He says it’s all part of a “spiritual” journey after “becoming a player” when his marriage to ex-wife Lisa Bonet ended in 1993. He told the outlet he was becoming more and more like his father Sy Kravitz, who cheated on his mom Roxie Roker — and he “didn’t like it”:

“I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years … By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

He’s now been sex-free for 9 years! NINE! Can you imagine?? The same amount of time since his last serious relationship.

He added that he’s holding out for the right woman — though he ultimately thinks getting back in a relationship could be difficult:

“I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

Lenny has previously been linked to Nicole Kidman, Adriana Lima, Vanessa Paradis, and Kylie Minogue, as well as the aforementioned Lisa Bonet. So in addition to figuring out how to deal with Lenny’s idiosyncrasies, the next lucky lady in line has some big shoes to fill before she gets in his leather pants! HA!

