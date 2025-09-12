Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Heating Up! They Jetted Out Of NYC Airport Hand-In-Hand! LOOK!

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz‘s low-key “friends with benefits” relationship includes the benefit of flying around the world together, we suppose!

As we’ve been following, the pop star and Lenny Kravitz‘s daughter have been making headlines after sparking romance rumors late last month when they were spotted getting super cozy together in Rome. This came as a shock to many fans, considering Zoë had just been linked to her Caught Stealing costar Austin Butler… and before that was rumored to be dating Noah Centineo… after her Channing Tatum breakup. Girl is living everyone’s best life!

But it looks like she and Hazza are here to stay…

Related: Austin Spotted Out On Cozy Date With Emily Ratajkowski In NYC!

On Thursday, the couple were spotted together in JFK International Airport in NYC, holding hands as they navigated the crowded airport. They looked super comfy in their outfits and with each other. The former One Direction singer rocked a white button up, jeans, and a cardigan over his shoulders, while the Blink Twice star wore all black, including a sweater and long pants. They both seemingly wanted to keep it low-key, wearing sunglasses, while Harry even took it a step further and wore a purple cap.

You can see the pics for yourself HERE.

So exciting! It really feels like they’re suddenly more than casual, right?? Sources said no at first, but you never know in love… there’s always that tiny chance it changes, right? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]