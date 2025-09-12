Did Harry Styles Pass The Test? What Zoë Kravitz's Dad Lenny Thinks After Lunch!

Did Harry Styles get daddy’s approval??

As we’ve been following, the Sign of the Times singer has been wrapped up in a whirlwind romance with Zoë Kravitz. They were first pictured together in Rome looking pretty loved up, and not long after that they were spotted full-on making out! That was a pretty big signal that this relationship — whatever it is — is totally ON!

But what does the actress’ dad think? Lenny Kravitz already got to meet fellow rockstar Harry earlier this week! Before rushing out of NYC Thursday, the fledgling couple met up with the American Woman singer for lunch — a big step for them!

We saw all the photographs of them together, but now we have all the deets about the date! A source told People they met up in SoHo at Sant Ambroeus. And guess what? They got along great, and Lenny got the sense Harry is in this thing for the right reasons:

“Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry. From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family.”

Sweet!

Lenny seems to think Harry is a stand-up guy, too, per the insider:

“Lenny has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does. They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light.”

And although the 61-year-old rocker may be a man of few words, his respect of the former One Direction singer speaks volumes:

“Lenny’s not the type to rave, but the vibe was that he was comfortable with Harry and for Lenny, that says a lot … At the end of the day, what matters most to him is seeing Zoë with someone who really appreciates her. He’s not the type to meddle, and from the way friends saw it, if Harry keeps treating Zoë this way, Lenny’s all for it.”

So if Harry is already meeting her dad… AND dad approves… does that mean it IS getting serious between them? Could this supposed “friends with benefits” situation be crossing into territory of something more? Hmm.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

