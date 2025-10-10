Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz 'More Serious' Than Ever Before After Taking THIS Next Step In Romance!

Got A Tip?

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz romance is progressing fast!

The pair were first linked in August after being spotted showing off PDA on a walk in Rome. Things started off as casual as that stroll, according to sources, but it’s only picked up steam ever since! The One Direction member has already met his girlfriend’s rockstar dad Lenny Kravitz. So things are moving quickly! And now, they’ve reached another major milestone!

Proving this isn’t just a summer fling, sources for The Sun revealed on Thursday that the 36-year-old actress will be moving into the Watermelon Sugar crooner’s London home while she works on an upcoming film. Wow! This isn’t as temporary as it sounds either. Movies can take months to make, so they must be pretty serious!

Elaborating on the decision, the insider explained:

“Zoe has to get back to work on a film so she’s coming to London and will be staying with Harry while she’s here. They’ve had an amazing summer together and things are only getting more serious between them.”

The confidant added:

“Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love. It’s a real honeymoon period and they’re barely apart.”

Very exciting!

Sources told the outlet that, just like Lenny, Harry’s mother Anne also approves of the romance. All this is helping them to fall harder for each other, an insider expressed:

“Zoe thinks Harry is cool without trying and that’s a very attractive quality in Hollywood, when most people are too busy trying to desperately break through or stay relevant. He treats everyone the same, whether they’re famous or not and she’s found that refreshing. Lenny is like that and growing up with such a famous dad, that ethos was instilled in Zoe — to be kind, to never be a diva.”

Moving in together is a natural next step, then! This will show whether or not they’ve got a connection that can last the long haul.

Any predictions, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised at all that they’re taking this step already? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Oct 10, 2025 16:40pm PDT

