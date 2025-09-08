Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Hang With Her Dad Lenny! Things Getting More Serious??

Oh, yeah, this is getting serious!

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz‘s romance has been blossoming — and now, they’ve taken things to the next step! The One Direction member is getting friendly with his new girl’s famous father!

On Saturday, the couple was seen enjoying lunch with Lenny Kravitz in the West Village after a walk around New York City, per E! News. In a photo shared to X (Twitter), Harry could be seen in a casual white long-sleeve shirt and black pants with a jean jacket draped over his shoulder. Zoë wore a black tank top and matching midi skirt for the occasion.

Harry seemed in good spirits despite what should have been a nerve-wracking event — meeting the dad AND meeting Lenny freakin’ Kravitz! The Watermelon Sugar vocalist chewed on a toothpick inside the restaurant while sitting at a table across from Lenny and other friends. The As It Was hitmaker wrapped his arm around Zoë’s back, too. See HERE!

Man, the dad test… Things must be getting serious, no?

The A-listers were first linked after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Italy together last month. Initial sources claimed they were just “friends with benefits” — with no intentions of making this a more serious relationship. That said, friends apparently think that could change. It doesn’t hurt that Harry reminds Zoë of her dad — specifically, his “effortlessly cool” personality, a source told DailyMail.com. The insider detailed:

“Zoe is attracted to musicians, but she is also attracted to Harry because he is really cool. He’s really cool without trying.”

It’s not uncommon for someone to seek a romantic partner who reminds them of their parents! Another sign they may be really feeling this relationship is the fact that other sources told DM that things are getting less “casual”:

“This is brewing into something more whether they think it is or not. They both like each other and friends don’t know who likes each other more but it is turning into something more than just a casual situation.”

And now they’re getting together with the Caught Stealing star’s pop — AKA meeting the family?? It really does seem like they might be more invested in this romance than anyone expected. And it’s all just happening so fast!

