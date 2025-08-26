Harry Styles 'Reminds' Zoë Kravitz Of Her Dad Lenny! Inside Their Surprise Romance...

New details about the shocking romance between Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are coming out — including the reason why she is so “attracted” to him!

Over the weekend, fans freaked out when a video posted to social media showed the actress and the pop star walking arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome — amid the dating rumors between her and Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler! However, the two didn’t just enjoy a romantic stroll in the Italian city! Harry and Zoë are taking their romance all over Europe, apparently! DeuxMoi later reported that they were seen “making out” at Rita’s in London after her movie premiere — and days before their walk!

It is safe to say that no one saw this coming! Especially, as we mentioned, because it looked like she was having a thing with Austin! Oh, and let’s not forget she was also spotted hanging out with Noah Centineo months ago after her engagement with Channing Tatum ended! She is collecting these Hollywood hunks like infinity stones!

But what drew her to the singer over the other two guys? Beyond Harry’s profession, she is super captivated by his personality… all because it is similar to someone very close to her! An insider told Dailymail.com on Tuesday:

“Zoe is attracted to musicians, but she is also attracted to Harry because he is really cool. He’s really cool without trying.”

And you know who else is like that? Her dad — Lenny Kravitz. The source shared that the Sign of the Times artist’s “effortlessly cool” personality “reminds her” so much of her rocker dad. It’s not unusual for a person to date someone like their parents! Harry and Lenny definitely have a similar vibe! As for the actor, he is also very interested! Who knows if it is for the same reason as Zoë! LOLz! The source said there is a strong chance he could fall for Zoë fast! Whoa! They explained:

“Harry is interested in seeing where this goes. It is very easy to fall for Zoe. She is beautiful and so unique a person that you just want to know more and more about her, and that is mesmerizing for everyone who meets her. In so many of her past relationships, men fell in love with her very fast, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Harry find himself in the same situation.”

Time will tell! But for now, the insider noted that they are not official yet:

“If this becomes anything more than a date here and there, we will know almost immediately, but they aren’t broadcasting anything yet because it is not anything official. They are just having fun and seeing where it all goes. They are both in a headspace of wanting to be in a relationship, and hopefully this is one that will work out.”

We’ll see! They do make a HAWT couple! A source for Us Weekly backed the report on Tuesday, sharing that they “were both in Europe for work-related things and connected to meet up and hang out.” They added:

“They had met before and had kept in touch.”

While Zoë and Harry “have been spending time together this last week,” everything is still “very new” between them, so they’re taking it slowly:

“It isn’t serious between them. Zoë does not want anything serious right now. They are very similar and are free-spirited people, so they hit it off and have a lot of chemistry.”

And when it comes to the other two guys, nothing is going on at this moment. Dailymail reported that she and Austin “are just really good friends despite all the rumors.” Hmm. The Us Weekly source said the Divergent alum hasn’t seen Noah “in a few months.” And ultimately, she is just having fun with dating now:

“Zoë is embracing the single life right now. She was tied down for a while and is dating around and having fun.”

There’s nothing wrong with that! Get it, girl!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]