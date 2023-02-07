Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting Destroyed On Twitter After Romance Rumors Swirl With A TEENAGER!

Leonard DiCaprio is giving many the ICK!

The actor, who has become known for dating models under the age of 25, was just spotted with a new girl by his side — and the sighting has alarm bells ringing everywhere! Why? Because she’s literally a TEENAGER!

Whaaaa??

Last Tuesday, Leo was photographed in El Lay with his rumored new girlfriend, Eden Polani, who is only 19 years old! Yup, that’s 29 years younger than the Oscar winner, who is 48.

The pair were pictured together attending singer Ebony Riley‘s release party for her new EP. In the snapshot, Leo wears jeans with a black top, a black bomber jacket, and a black baseball hat — a pretty typical look for him these days. Interestingly, he ditched his face mask this time (which he has often been seen wearing on dates to stay incognito). Beside him, the red-headed teen wore a grey pinstripe suit with a white t-shirt and gold necklace.

While they weren’t showing off any PDA, they sure looked cozy as they sat side-by-side. Ch-ch-check out the unexpected sighting:

Last we heard, The Wolf of Wall Street star was dating 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas — but her father might have blown it for her after making some cringe-worthy comments about the status of the pair’s relationship without his daughter’s permission. They haven’t been seen together since December, and Leo was seen seen kicking off the new year on a yacht with a bevy of bikini-clad women, so it seems like he’s moved on. This comes after a short-lived romance with Gigi Hadid last year, a rare exception to his usual under-25, since she’s 27.

So, what’s there to know about the new girl? (Other than how ridiculously young she is, that is…) She is currently signed to IT Models and is a star in her own right with over 221k Instagram followers. But the most shocking thing about her is she wasn’t even born when Leo’s hit Titanic came out! The film just celebrated its 25th anniversary, so it’s way older than her! Wiiild!

The internet has been lighting up with backlash over the possible new couple’s large age gap ever since the photo hit the internet. Take a look at the criticism (below):

“So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom.” “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.” “at this point I can’t even join in on the jokes anymore, if leonardo dicaprio is approaching 50 and dating a teenager, then he is an actual sexual predator let’s be clear.” “DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young she probably studied the Romeo and Juliet film he starred in when she was at school.” “Leonardo DiCaprio is only worried about climate change because he wants to leave a better world for his girlfriends.” “Somebody needs to stop leonardo dicaprio. It was funny 10 girlfriends ago.” “Someone please explain to me what a man nearing 50 has in common with *checks notes* a 19 year old?”

Ricky Gervais’s Golden Globes joke about Leonardo DiCaprio was the most accurate sh!t ever https://t.co/qP6DWyZ3rV pic.twitter.com/KcoKKcn58i — Prakhar (@prakhar441) February 7, 2023

If you’re a fan of HBO‘s latest hit show The Last Of Us, then this next fact is going to blow your mind. To get a sense of how crazy the nearly 30-year age gap between Leo and Eden is, many fans pointed out that actors Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) have almost the exact same age gap at 47 and 19 years old!

Wowza!

Really puts it into perspective… So far, Leonardo and Eden haven’t addressed the dating speculation. What are YOUR thoughts about this pairing? Send us your hot takes (below)!

