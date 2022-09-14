Inside Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's Growing Connection -- Plus First Photos Together Since Dating Speculation!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have kicked things up a notch!

After the couple was spotted at a New York Fashion Week party together over the weekend, a source told Page Six on Tuesday the pair have officially taken their romance to the next level. But before you get too excited, they are “taking it slow.” What does this all mean exactly?? After getting close while hanging out in friend groups (following Leo’s breakup with Camila Morrone last month), the duo has started to go on solo dates!! OMG!

An insider told the outlet the 47-year-old actor and 27-year-old supermodel are “mostly hanging out with groups,” but have gone out “solo a handful of times.” This isn’t a full-blown romance just yet, though. A source for E! News revealed Leo is “not exclusive” with anyone at this time, noting:

“He’s enjoying being single.”

Another source close to Gigi added “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment, elaborating on their hangouts:

“Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy. Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.”

Speaking of…

As we reported, Leo and Gigi were spotted on Saturday night at an exclusive afterparty thrown by the Don’t Look Up star’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft at Casa Cipriani in SoHo, New York. And for the first time since dating rumors hit the internet, we have photos of the potential new couple!!

In snapshots obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday, eyewitnesses caught the pair getting very cozy! In the pics, the climate change activist wore a black short-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap while the mother of one rocked a white crop top and baggy jeans. They were captured in a dimly lit room sitting across from each other, often leaning in to speak directly in their ears during the loud party. They were also seen reaching for the other’s hands. At one point, Leo had his arm on Gigi’s shoulder, too! Ch-ch-check it out HERE!

According to Page Six’s source, the lovebirds were also out together sometime last week while still “getting to know each other.” So, these meet-ups have become a lot more regular! It sounds like the Titanic alum is pouring all his attention onto Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend (even though they’re not exclusive) since the confidant spilled:

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Slow and steady wins the race! It seems like these two are really hitting it off! The stars have met a few times over the years, by the way, but this is the first time things have been romantic, according to the insider. Thoughts?! Are you shipping them?? Let us know (below)!!

