The Internet's Reaction To Leonardo DiCaprio's Breakup Is Equal Parts Harsh & Hilarious!

Another girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s has bitten the dust — and the internet has a lot to say about it!

In case you missed it, news broke on Tuesday that the 47-year-old actor ended things with his younger girlfriend, Camila Morrone, after more than four years of dating. While it’s unclear what may have caused their breakup, many people came to the conclusion it was a direct result of the model’s age.

See, Leo has a very particular pattern when it comes to his love life — he never dates anyone over 25 years old. In fact, in the last dozen years he’s broken up with four different models just as they turned 25!

And guess who just turned the ill-fated age? Camila celebrated becoming a quarter of a century two months ago in June 2022, meaning she’s aged out and promptly got the boot. Damn…

While some might be shocked by the news since sources previously commented how “serious” they were, many more cynics on the internet just assumed this split was inevitable. Now, they’ve stormed Twitter to react to his latest relationship coming to a close – and trust us when we say it is both brutal AF and hilarious at the same time:

“there’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking” “titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it” “25 really is a rough year…the girlfriends of leonardo dicaprio and anyone using their parent’s health insurance know their days are numbered” “3 things are certain in life: – death – taxes – leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed” “the thought of leonardo dicaprio possibly dating someone born in the 2000s is actually terrifying” “Not trying to make an obvious joke but it is incredibly incredibly strange that the man is so allergic to dating anyone older than 25”

One person even referenced the breakup note Carrie Bradshaw received from Burger in Sex and the City, saying:

“i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says ‘sorry i can’t don’t hate me’ someone pls investigate”

HAHAHA OMG!

And while some assume Leonardo is the person doing the dumping, a couple of social media users presented a different theory about his breakups:

“everyone assumes that he is the one breaking up with all these 25-yr-olds. what really happens is that once a woman’s brain finishes developing, she realizes she doesn’t wanna be with leonardo dicaprio” “everyone thinks leonardo dicaprio dumps his gfs bc they’re 25. you know what else happens when you’re 25? your prefrontal cortex finishes developing. these girls woke up one day, realized their middle-aged boyfriend is kind of a loser and left lol”

Ouch!!!

What are your thoughts on the breakup, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments. You can also ch-ch-check out some more graphic reactions to the split (below):

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio when his girlfriend turns 25 pic.twitter.com/FOaVU90s72 — Jozu Lucílfer ???????? (@thaboyjozu) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you. — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio when the woman he's dating turns 25 pic.twitter.com/gNuXyb3PH6 — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) August 30, 2022

The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 31, 2022

What Leonardo DiCaprio sees on your 25th birthday pic.twitter.com/hklOnMi2cr — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 31, 2022

leonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 pic.twitter.com/lVmkRGYNpj — ma¡le MAIA DAY (@milfadyen) August 30, 2022

Look at how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts when a woman over 25 touches him. ???? pic.twitter.com/zHpCOFslpa — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio when his girlfriend’s turn 25. pic.twitter.com/cw2kgAbuWq — Shank (@Shankballs) August 30, 2022

leonardo dicaprio when his girlfriend turns 25 pic.twitter.com/E2oErqzqn3 — nehsri (@buffyswyatt) August 30, 2022

Her: "Baby what are we doing after my 25th birthday" Leonardo DiCaprio:pic.twitter.com/8TSRRz8kGu — DME ???????? (@dme_363) August 31, 2022

[Image via MEGA/WENN]