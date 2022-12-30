Victoria Lamas’ Famous Dad Pulls This MORTIFYING Parent Move By Confirming Then Backtracking On Leonardo DiCaprio Romance!

Y’all, this is SO embarrassing!!

Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio turned heads when he left a West Hollywood nightclub with a new lady by his side. After months of being linked to Gigi Hadid, the Titanic star was spotted returning to his roots — as in dating someone way younger! He and 23-year-old Victoria Lamas were photographed getting in the same car together after a fun evening out on the town, which naturally had us all wondering what was going on.

Thankfully, we’re in luck! The aspiring actress’ famous father, Lorenzo Lamas, got a little too chatty with the New York Post on Thursday — totally confirming the romance and then awkwardly backtracking after Victoria was mortified to hear he was talking to the press!

In the interview, Lorenzo, who is best known for his Golden Globe-nominated role in Falcon Crest, revealed his daughter is “smitten” with the Don’t Look Up star, saying:

“I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me.”

Hmm. If they met last month then that means this has been going on longer than we thought! Noted! Confirming the pair is the real deal, the 64-year-old added:

“She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young.”

While the father of six had no qualms about Leo’s partying reputation or the 25-year age gap (!!!), he did have one reservation about the relationship, teasing:

“I just told her, you know, absolutely no trans-Atlantic cruises with Leo.”

LOLz!! Gotta love a good dad joke. The soap star continued:

“Anyway, I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship … She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely.”

Seems pretty serious, right? Well….

About 15 minutes after hanging up with the reporter, Lorenzo called back — to totally walk back EVERYTHING he’d just said! He sheepishly revealed Victoria “just wants to keep everything private.” Apologizing, he noted:

“I only talked to you because I felt it would be a positive thing, but she does not feel that way.”

So, what’s going on between Leo and Victoria then? He updated:

“They’re friends, they’re not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear.”

But then things got even more mortifying when he continued to elaborate on his mess up — suggesting Victoria might be a little more into Leo than he is into her. Oof! Lamos characterized the connection as nothing more than a “friendship,” noting that the pair met in a “social environment” – not a romantic one:

“They were seen one time in West Hollywood at a club. I mean, that is not dating.”

What about meeting last month? Is he changing his story now that he got in trouble with his daughter? Hmm… All that said, the actor couldn’t hold back all the way and continued to share his fatherly advice — making the situation even more cringe! He said:

“Yeah, smitten, but they’re not dating. She’s fond of him, obviously. But they’re not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It’d be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they’re dating and they’re not.”

He repeated:

“They’re just friends, but she is smitten, of course. And that was my cautionary tale to her: Just take one step at a time. But as of now, they’re not an item. They’re not exclusive to each other.”

Well, consider her embarrassed AF right now!! Vicky better make sure her pops keeps his mouth shut from now on or he might ruin her shot with Leo! Thoughts?! How would you react if your dad was spilling all your secrets like this? SOUND OFF (below)!

