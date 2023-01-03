Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Vacationing On Yacht With A Bevy Of Bikini-Clad Models! So Much For New Leo!

It may be a new year, but Leonardo DiCaprio is not changing his ways!

The Titanic star was spotted vacationing on his yacht in St. Barts on Monday. In several photos obtained by TMZ, the actor could be seen shirtless while sporting a bright blue swimsuit — and he wasn’t alone. There were multiple models on board. He was seen chatting the women up, going for a dip, and soaking up the sun on a lounge chair. Later, he was joined by several more women as the sun was setting.

Ch-ch-check it out below – with even more to be seen HERE!

While it’s unclear who many of the women were, one of the bikini-clad guests was Madison Headrick, Leo’s friend Joe Nahmad‘s fiancée. This sighting comes after the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star was most recently linked to 23-year-old Victoria Lamas.

The actress was spotted with the 48-year-old after a party in Los Angeles last month. While things looked to be off to a good start with the potential pair, her dad, famous soap opera star Lorenzo Lamas, may have blown it for her. A little too excited to spill the tea on the pair’s budding romance, the Falcon Crest star told the New York Post last week:

“She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young.”

Buuuut…

He then called the reporter again to walk back EVERYTHING he’d just said:

“They’re friends, they’re not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear.”

Sounds like a dad who got an apoplectic phone call from this little girl! Can’t say we blame her, how mortifying! He added:

“Yeah, smitten, but they’re not dating. She’s fond of him, obviously. But they’re not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It’d be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they’re dating and they’re not.”

A source then told Page Six they “are not dating.” And maybe they’re not even on “holiday” anymore. It does not appear like she was present for the big yacht party. Oof. All those women, and she didn’t get the invite? Maybe whatever they had is already over. Thanks, Daddy.

This rumored romance comes after Leo was linked to Gigi Hadid, his first girlfriend over the age of 25 following his split from Camila Morrone. Obviously we don’t know the ages of all the models on the yacht, but their combined age has to be at least 100. Not exactly progress, LOLz! But hey, maybe he figures that’s what he needs to get over Gigi?

We’ll have to see if he changes his ways in 2023! Doesn’t look like it yet! Thoughts?!

[Image via A24/Netflix Film/YouTube]