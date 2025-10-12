How Leonardo DiCaprio's Mom Got Him To Break His ‘Under-25 Rule’ & Stay With 27-Year-Old GF Vittoria Ceretti!

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom may be to thank for his lasting relationship with Vittoria Ceretti.

The Oscar winner has made a name for himself in Hollywood for his rigid dating rule: no one over 25 years old! It’s a reality that’s turned into quite the joke amongst fans online, but you may be surprised to know he’s broken that rule with his current GF: a 27-year-old! He and Vittoria have been going strong since 2023, so why is SHE the exception?? Well, according to sources, it’s because of his momma!

On Saturday, an insider told The Sun:

“Vittoria’s quite different to the other girls he’s been with. She was harder to impress, she’s very Italian and has high expectations.”

According to the insider, she and Leo’s mom Irmelin Indenbirken have struck up quite the friendship, making her an even more alluring mate as she has mom’s approval:

“Immediately she struck up a strong bond with his mother, plus she is very in demand — she’s the one with the full diary and jet-set life, not just following him around.”

You know what they say… Mother knows best!

Back in March, Vittoria hinted at her relationship with Leo’s mom while offering rare relationship details to Vogue France. She said at the time:

“A while ago, I was looking through childhood photos with my boyfriend’s mom, and we noticed that every time I dressed up, it was as a witch, a bunny, or a clown! And I never played with Barbie. I spent hours in my room, alone, with my brother’s cars. And I wrote a lot of diaries.”

Clearly she and Irmelin have quite the rapport!

Speaking directly on how she and the One Battle After Another star make their relationship work and how they overcome jealousy, she added:

“It’s something you learn. If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence.”

