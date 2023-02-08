Leonardo DiCaprio Is Actually NOT Dating That 19-Year-Old Model, Insiders Say -- For Real?!

So much for Leonardo DiCaprio‘s supposed new relationship with 19-year-old model Eden Polani!

Insiders are now speaking out with claims that the couple is actually not a couple. Yes, they were photographed together recently. And yes, Twitter went absolutely ape s**t over the age gap after the two were spotted side-by-side. But it’s apparently not what it seems, according to inside sources?!

Late on Tuesday morning, TMZ reported the 48-year-old Titanic star is NOT dating the 19-year-old model. The two got in the public’s crosshairs last week after photos showed them sitting together at an album release party in El Lay for recording artist Ebony Riley. But in this case, the pictures are supposedly not worth a thousand words. So, uh, sorry?

A source “close to Leo” told the outlet he and Polani are “not dating and not a couple whatsoever.” They were sitting together during a group hangout at the party, and that’s it. No romantic connection, no dating life, no chemistry, just a group hang that got photographed in a certain kind of way.

TMZ‘s source was pretty adamant about that. In fact, the mole doubled down, claiming later in the report that “just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

Well damn!!

Do you buy this, tho, Perezcious readers?! Think Leo was just innocently photographed next to Eden and the error spread quickly across social media? Or is there something else going on here?? Celebs and publicists have been known to test the waters before, just sayin’!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Eden Polani/Instagram]