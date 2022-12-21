Gigi Who? Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted On Date With Another Actress Under 25!

Welp, it looks like there’s a chance Leonardo DiCaprio has ditched Gigi Hadid and is back to his old habits!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted out on a date with Victoria Lamas, the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, this week. And get this, she is 23 years old — meaning she was born two years after Titanic was released!

According to pictures on DailyMail.com, the pair left The Bird Streets Club in Hollywood on Tuesday separately. However, paparazzi then caught them climbing into a car together as Leo laughed and joked around with the actress. As for their outfits for the night? The A-lister kept things casual, sporting a black t-shirt paired with light-wash denim jeans, a black jacket, chain necklace, and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Victoria wore an all-black ensemble made up of a crop top, flared pants, and a jacket.

So what does this mean?! Are Leo and Gigi over now? Or are the pair keeping their options open and dating around? As you know, the 27-year-old supermodel broke his relationship streak by becoming the first person he dated over the age of 25. Shortly after his breakup with 25-year-old actress Camila Morrone, the two were seen getting cozy at a party at Casa Cipriani in Soho. A source told Page Six at the time that Leonardo and Gigi were “getting to know each other,” adding:

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Despite Leo and Gigi easing into their romance, it seemed like the duo were going strong! They continued to be spotted out and about together, including getting caught staying at the same hotel during Paris Fashion Week and going to a Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard with Bella Hadid and friends. In fact, a source shared with E! News that Gigi was “grateful” for having Leo in her life at the time:

“Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now. They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together. Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it’s exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It’s going well so far.”

However, the last time we heard of them going out for a date night was back in November when they went to dinner at Cipriani in New York City with Leo’s friend Vivi Nevo. So we guess something must have happened between the lovebirds since then if the Don’t Look Up star is seen getting cozy with Victoria!

We’ll have to wait to find out what happens next, but there could be a chance that Leo and Gigi are done! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Victoria Lamas/Instagram, KIKA/WENN, Gigi Hadid/Instagram]