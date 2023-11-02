Leonardo DiCaprio Likes Vittoria Ceretti So Much, He Actually Stopped Dating Other Models!

Leonardo DiCaprio is head over heels for Vittoria Ceretti!

A source shared with Us Weekly on Thursday that the 48-year-old actor is “completely smitten” with the 25-year-old model. In fact, Leo is so infatuated with Vittoria that his inner circle believes he could be settling down soon! Hmm. We’ll believe it when we see it! But he’s already changing his ways somewhat! The insider said:

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about.”

LOLz! That “actually” is doing so much work!

Related: The Eras Tour Movie Beat Leonardo’s Premiere At The Box Office!

For those who don’t recall, the couple have been spending time together since August. Things have heated up between them fast as Leo and Vittoria reportedly hung out with his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, at the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in September. Then a month later, they were photographed getting cozy and packing on some NSFW PDA at a Halloween party near West Hollywood. She’s a girl you can take home to Mom AND the other kind! LOLz!

Innerestingly, the Us insider noted Leo “doesn’t often do that often” — meaning showing off PDA. But it turns out this is part of the reason why their relationship is different for the Titanic star. The source added:

“He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common. She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star’ Leo finds it refreshing.”

As for the over 20-year age gap between them? It “isn’t an issue for” Leo as he feels “[Vittoria] is an old soul.” Ha! Shocking… Obviously, it’s not a problem for the Oscar winner! He has a long history of only dating much younger women!

Whether or not Vittoria will be the one to end his bachelor ways remains unknown. But Leo’s pals sound hopeful! The insider said his friends are “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Vittoria Ceretti/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]