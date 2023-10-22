Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Movie BEAT Leonardo DiCaprio’s Premiere At The Box Office! OMG!

Leonardo DiCaprio may be an Oscar-winning actor, but you just can’t deny Taylor Swift’s fandom.

This weekend, The Wolf of Wall Street star went in head first at the box office to see if he could dethrone the Anti-Hero singer’s The Eras Tour movie with his Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon — but spoiler alert: it couldn’t be done!

According to Variety on Sunday morning, despite KOTFM opening to 3,628 theaters on premium IMAX and Dolby screens (which make for higher ticket prices), it could not overcome Taylor’s massive box office draw. The outlet reported that KOTFM raked in $23 million from North American theaters, while The Eras Tour movie held the first place position strong in it’s second weekend with $33 million.

DAMN! Swifties show UP!

This is no easy win for Taylor, either… We mean, KOTFM, which stars Oscar darlings like Leo, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, and more, opened to stellar reviews. But we guess you just can’t deny the sheer power of Swifties!

