Leonardo DiCaprio & His GF Vittoria Ceretti Share NSFW Moment At Halloween Party! LOOK!

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend got a little touchy-feely this Halloweekend!

It looks like for the Killers of the Flower Moon star and his 25-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, this year’s Halloween festivities had them feeling some type of way, because boy were they trying to get into each others’ pants… Literally!!!

In pics obtained by TMZ on Sunday, the Oscar winner and his GF can be seen showing some love in an NSFW way: Vittoria’s hand was shoved down Leo’s trousers copping a feel of his butt! Sources told the outlet the two were at a Halloween house party just outside of West Hollywood on Saturday when the Don’t Look Up star decided to go out for a bit of fresh air. However, the Italian model, who sported a festive red wig, quickly followed him and decided to go for the gold and reached her hand around his backside, INSIDE his undies, sliding in to grab a feel of his bare ass, according to the source. See (below):

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Butt Felt Up By Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/iUIiONKQVH — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2023

Quite the handful… LOLz!

But the insider claims they both seemed into it, so hey, whatever floats their boat, right?? Apparently, the only reason they put a stop to it is because they noticed onlookers. We guess they’re not quite into that… LOLz!

[Images via Vittoria Ceretti/Instagram & iHollywoodTV/YouTube]