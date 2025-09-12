Got A Tip?

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Is Engaged Again! See GF Gabriella Brooks' Stunning Ring!

Liam Hemsworth Is Engaged Again! See GF Gabriella Brooks' Stunning Ring!

Surprise! Liam Hemsworth is engaged (again)!

On Instagram Thursday, the 35-year-old actor’s longtime girlfriend — now fiancée — shared the exciting news. Gabriella Brooks took to her feed to share a sweet post which featured a black and white snap of her and her man, and yes, there’s a ring on THAT finger. The second slide featured a pic of the beach (possibly where he proposed?), while the third showed a close-up of her ring.

She simply captioned the post with a white heart, saying nothing more. But with a rock like that, how much more does she need to say?!

Look at this ring, y’all:

Liam Hemsworth Gabriella Brooks engagement ring
(c) Gabriella Brooks/Instagram

WOW!

It’s a bit blurry, but it looks like a gold band with a huge cushion cut diamond front and center. Just beautiful.

This will be the second time Liam’s gong to be married, as we’re sure you know. He previously tied the knot with Miley Cyrus back in 2018 and broke up less than a year later in August 2019. Just four months after that, The Hunger Games star got with Gabriella, before officially finalizing his divorce with Miley in January 2020.

The news of Liam and Gabriella’s engagement comes after a source in 2021 suggested he might be looking to settle down with the model soon. They predicted an engagement was “right around the corner” — and now, four years later, here we are.

Congratulations to Liam and Gabriella! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 12, 2025 11:00am PDT

