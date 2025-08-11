Got A Tip?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo FINALLY Gets Engaged To GF After 8 Years -- With A MASSIVE Ring!

Cristiano Ronaldo FINALLY Gets Engaged To GF After 8 Years -- With A MASSIVE Ring!

Holy s**t! This ROCK, you guys!

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo finally got engaged to his longtime girlfriend of eight years — and he must’ve been spending all that time saving for this ring! On Instagram on Monday, Georgina Rodríguez made the exciting announcement with a simple picture posted to her feed. In the caption, translated from Spanish, she wrote:

“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

How romantic!

This is probably the most massive diamond we’ve ever seen, too. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

WOW!

Just absolutely insane! We can’t imagine how much that cost!

Cristiano and Georgina started dating back in 2017 after meeting at a Gucci store where she worked at the time. Together, the pair parent five children — Cristiano Jr., 15, twins Eva and Mateo, 8, Alana, 7, and Bella, 3. (In 2022, Cristiano and Georgina sadly lost their newborn son, as well.) Although Georgina isn’t the biological mother of Cristiano Jr. and the twins, it’s well known that she acts as their mother and raises them alongside her fiancé. One big happy family!

HUGE congratulations are in order for these two! We hope they continue to have many love-filled years to come.

[Image via Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram]

Aug 11, 2025

