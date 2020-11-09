Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Looked SO Cute While Celebrating Luke Hemsworth's Birthday With His Fam!

Seemingly perfect pair Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are still going strong!

The couple looked so adorable together as they joined the actor’s family to celebrate his older brother Luke Hemsworth‘s 40th birthday in Byron Bay, Australia over the weekend. Taking their special party to new heights, the group dressed to the nines in Roaring ’20s attire with authentic props to match — and the shots they shared gave us Great Gatsby vibes in the best way possible!

Related: Miley Cyrus Says She ‘Didn’t Spend Too Much Time Crying’ About Liam Divorce

The whole gang, including Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, the brothers’ parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, Luke’s wife Samantha Hemsworth and of course, Gabriella, were all in attendance. Miley Cyrus‘ ex-husband and his new model girlfriend looked particularly cozy in one group shot, as Liam pulled her in tight for the pic.

Shared to Chris’ Instagram account, the Thor actor captioned his post:

“Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !!”

See it (below)!

How cute do these couples look together?! Love it!

The birthday boy’s wife also shared pics from the festivities on her IG, including one where Brooks can be seen dead center posing in her authentic flapper girl costume — and really looking like she’s part of the fam. Alongside her photos, Samantha wrote:

“My favourite person in the world @hemsworthluke plus a couple of other bloody legends.”

Nice!

It’s great to see Liam looking so happy and comfortable nearly one year into his relationship with Gabby, which came shortly after his split from the Slide Away singer. As you’ll likely recall, he and Miley Cyrus filed for divorce in August 2019 after just months of marriage.

As their separation was being finalized, the 30-year-old relocated back to his native Australia and months later, he was spotted kissing his new flame on the beach in January. Things moved quickly from there as the model was introduced to Liam’s parents over lunch and seemingly scored their stamp of approval.

Around that time, one source told E! News that Gabriella and Liam have really connected love for their shared home country. which bodes well for shared, tender family moments like this party! The insider shared:

“She wants to be in Australia just as much as he does and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends.”

Glad to hear it and wishing them both well!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Luke Hemsworth/Instagram]