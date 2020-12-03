How Liam Hemsworth Really Feels About Miley Cyrus' Marriage Statements From Infamous Howard Stern Interview

Miley Cyrus isn’t afraid to open up about, well, everything.

And now, the spotlight is swinging back to notoriously low-key and private Liam Hemsworth after his ex-wife shared a look into their marriage and life together in a jaw-dropping interview with Howard Stern earlier this week.

As you’ll recall, among other things that Miley touched on during her Wednesday interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, she claimed that “conflict” in their relationship eventually led to their split.

Speaking about that and the sad times she went through after the pair lost their house in a Malibu wildfire, the Plastic Hearts singer said at one point (below):

“There was too much conflict … When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

And now, Liam is responding… sort of. To be clear, a source is responding with news of how Liam reportedly reacted to Miley’s Stern chat, for whatever that’s worth.

Speaking to ET, the insider shared this tidbit about his take on his ex-wife — with an extra little bit about his current relationship with Gabriella Brooks (below):

“Liam Hemsworth isn’t upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella. He’s very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds.”

Well then! That feels like kind of a low-key dig at Miley, doesn’t it? There’s so much there about values and getting along with family, and all… sort of implying how the former Disney Channel star didn’t match up with any of that! Yikes!

Of course, Miley and Liam’s time together is more complicated and nuanced than anyone will ever really know. As the Wrecking Ball singer noted during the Stern interview, they’d been together since she was 16-years old! A decade — especially a formative decade like the teens and early 20s — will bring about a TON of growth and change. Heck, maybe a split was inevitable after all that.

Whatever the case, it seems like both parties are happy now that they’ve moved on, doesn’t it? Liam’s friendly source (above) is keen to note as much about the Australian hunk and Miley continues to seem happy and well-adjusted in new interviews, even as she admits to sobriety struggles and other life battles.

Thoughts?? Sound off with your take on Liam’s reaction here, down in the comments (below)…

