Lil Nas X Hit With Multiple Felony Charges! Could Face YEARS In Prison!

Things are not looking good for Lil Nas X.

It’s been a rough several days for the Old Town Road rapper… On Thursday, he was spotted strutting down the street in LA in the wee hours of the morning in nothing but tighty whities and cowboy boots. Multiple calls were placed to the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the bizarre scene, and when cops arrived, the 26-year-old pop star reportedly charged at officers before being restrained. He was hospitalized for a possible drug overdose and later booked into a Van Nuys jail outside of LA on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a police officer.

Several days have passed now, and we have a bleak update…

According to TMZ, Nas, who’s real name is Montero Hill, has been charged with FOUR felonies by the LA County District Attorney: three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

Holy s**t!

Battery on the officers? What did he do that rose to that level?? According to a law enforcement source via NBC News, the Industry Baby rapper punched one of the responding officers in the face — twice! Oof. As of now, it remains unclear whether he was suffering a mental health crisis, a drug overdose, both…

The Rodeo rapper is set to be arraigned later in the day on Monday, where his bail should be set. In the state of California, both felony battery on a police officer and resisting arrest convictions can carry up to three years in prison. So if convicted, Nas could be spending SEVERAL years behind bars. Oh no! It really sounds like what he needs right now is help, right??

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

