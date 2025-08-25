Lil Nas X Enters Plea -- And What The Judge Ruled Tells Us A LOT About What Happened To Him...

Lil Nas X has entered a plea amid his troubling legal situation.

On Monday, the 26-year-old rapper pled not guilty to the four felony charges the LA County District Attorney hit him with. He’s facing three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. Serious stuff.

Additionally, TMZ reported the Industry Baby rapper waived his arraignment. Now the judge has set his bail at $75,000. Mind you, that’s after he’s spent four whole days behind bars! So he’s finally getting out, right? Well…

As of now, it’s not actually clear he’s made bail. Despite the amount of money his music has made, we don’t know what he actually has available.

Of note, if he does get out, there are going to be stipulations in place. The judge ordered Nas, born Montero Hill, to not possess, use, or process illegal drugs. He has also been ordered to enroll in an outpatient rehabilitation program given he meets bail. Sounds like confirmation this was some kind of drug trip gone wrong…

As we previously reported, the Old Town Road rapper was first admitted to a hospital for a possible drug overdose after being detained by officers on Thursday morning. Drugs have not been confirmed as the catalyst for Nas’ wild morning, and there are no drug charges so far. But the judge’s bail stipulations seem to lend credence to that theory.

