Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus’ Son Mingus Makes Distressing Threat After Alleged Assault Arrest

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Norman Reedus’ son is continuing to raise concerns.

Over the weekend, The Walking Dead alum’s son Mingus Reedus was hauled off to court after cops were called to his NYC apartment regarding an assault in progress on a 33-year-old woman. According to TMZ, the female victim allegedly had visible injuries on her neck and leg, and per the New York Post, was Mingus’ girlfriend. The outlet cited reports he punched her, choked her, and slammed her to the ground before the cops were called, so the 25-year-old was taken to Manhattan Criminal Court. There, he was charged with reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment, and second-degree harassment.

His lawyer Priya Chaudhry later revealed to TMZ that the young model was released from jail “on his own recognizance, with neither bail nor supervision and is “innocent and has pled not guilty.” She also claimed “as the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear.” Additionally, she claimed that it was actually Mingus who made the 911 call to report his girlfriend who allegedly took sleeping pills in an attempt on her own life. But the following day, Mingus sparked concern for his OWN personal safety after making a startling comment.

On Sunday, Norman’s son was spotted walking outside of his apartment after being released from jail. He ran into New York Post reporters who were filming and snapping shots of him, when he made a disturbing threat. He asked the reporters:

“You want to watch me kill myself?”

Whoa…

In the interaction, Mingus is notably wearing the same outfit he was arrested in and was carrying his cat in a backpack.

According to the outlet, he also hurled a nasty insult at one female reporter after previously leaving court, calling her “ugly.”

This continues to be a very concerning situation for all involved… According to Chaudhry, Mingus’ girlfriend has since vacated their apartment and has expressed no interest in pursuing an assault case or pressing charges. She reportedly claimed she is “not afraid” of her younger boyfriend.

We will continue to keep an eye on this situation as it takes shape… But for now, what are YOUR reactions to the latest? Let us know in the comments down below.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via AMC/Netflix & MEGA/WENN]