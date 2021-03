The one-hit wonder curse is broken!

We like to keep it real. After his breakthrough hit with Old Town Road we were were not impressed with much of Lil Nas X‘s subsequent releases – until now!

His most recent song, Holiday, was cute. But.. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) is great!!!!

Sounds so fresh! Hook after hook!

And the music video is fire too!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lil Nax X!