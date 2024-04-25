Mel B Reveals She Was ‘In Love’ With A Woman For 5 Years -- And They Still Talk To This Day!

Mel B got candid about her five-year relationship with a woman!

As you know, the Spice Girl has never been afraid to discuss her sexuality. She revealed she was into women as far back as 2014. And five years later, Mel admitted she once slept with her bandmate Geri Halliwell during the height of their careers! Whoa! Talk about some major tea!

Now, she got real in an interview with Attitude published on Friday about a relationship she once had with a woman — with whom she fell in love! Aww! The 48-year-old singer said:

“I feel like I am [a member of the LBGTQ+ community]. I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, ‘I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.’ I was, and always will be, very open. I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day. I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful.”

Mel did NOT drop the name of her former partner in the article. However, you may recall that the former X-Factor judge was first romantically linked to the filmmaker Christine Crokos (pictured above, inset) in 2003. That was three years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar. Afterward, she dated Eddie Murphy, with whom she shares 17-year-old daughter Angel Iris, before marrying ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2007. They were together until 2017.

Then, in 2022, Mel got engaged to hairstylist Rory McPhee after three years of dating. So there’s a strong chance she could’ve been talking about Christine! Of course, she also could’ve also dated another woman we just don’t know about. Whoever she was, she and Mel seem to be on good terms to this day. Amazing to hear! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

