Ashlyn Harris Reacts To GF Sophia Bush's Controversial Glamour Essay!

Ashlyn Harris is very “proud” of her girlfriend Sophia Bush!



This week, the 41-year-old actress came out as queer and addressed the scandal surrounding her divorce from her now ex-husband Grant Hughes and her relationship with the former soccer player in a self-written essay for Glamour. In the piece, she told her version of events — which many aren’t buying. The activist explained she grew close to Ashlyn as they were both going through a breakup. The athlete split from her wife, Ali Krieger.

But as the two were falling in love, the One Tree Hill alum recalled things “turned ugly” when they faced “blatant lies,” “violent threats,” and allegations of infidelity during the summer of 2023, which both Ashlyn and Sophia vehemently denied. Talking about the “accusations of being a home-wrecker,” Sophia said:

“The ones who said I’d left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women — my partners have known what I’m into for as long as I have. The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous — that, to be crystal-clear, never happened — rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? Rather than realizing I had to be the most vulnerable I’ve ever been, on a public stage, despite being terrified to my core? It feels brutal.”

However, her essay didn’t stop the affair allegations online! Those who’ve followed the scandal closely are calling BS on this version of events. Why? They feel Sophia tried “to change the narrative” by saying the controversy over their relationship was rooted in homophobia. But fans pointed out they actually came for Sophia and Ashlyn for alleged cheating. People clearly haven’t forgotten that Ashlyn’s former partner heavily implied she had an affair with Sophia!

Of course, though, there’s also been plenty of support for the Chicago P.D. alum online. Even Ashlyn took a second to praise Sophia! She hopped on Instagram Stories on Friday to react to the essay, saying:

“Proud of you babe”

Aww! Take a look (below):

And Sophia had a message for the public, too! She took to the ‘gram to thank fans for their kind words on Friday, writing:

“Ever-evolving + still weird. Thank you for the kindness, vulnerability, and the stories and journeys of your own so many of you have shared. Courage is contagious. Here’s to a life in progress.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via LiveKellyandMark/TODAY/YouTube]