Star Seeker

Lil Nas X 'Very Remorseful' As He Faces Felony Charges -- His Dad Says…

Lil Nas X is NOT feeling too hot about his recent legal fiasco.

Less that one week after stripping down nude, strutting around the streets of Los Angeles, and assaulting multiple police officers, the Old Town Road rapper is reflecting on the ramifications. As we’ve been following, Nas, who was born Montero Hill, was detained and brought to a hospital for a possible drug overdose. Shortly after, he was booked into a local jail. On Monday, he was hit with FOUR felony charges: three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. Oof. His bail was set at $75,000 and a judge gave him a list of stipulations assuming he would meet bail, including enrolling in an outpatient rehab program and not owning, consuming, or processing illegal drugs.

But unfortunately, the damage is done and he faces five years in prison if convicted… So how is the 26-year-old feeling right about now? On Monday, his father Robert Stafford told reporters his son is “very remorseful for what happened.” But on a positive note, he added:

“He’s going to get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

The worried father noted Nas is “in good spirits,” and that they’ve had a positive — and emotional — conversation:

“He’s doing great mentally. We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. He’s gonna be great.”

It’s so great to hear that Nas’ father is so supportive.

The Panini rapper has pled not guilty to his four felony charges and as for the drug overdose speculation, Stafford claimed his son “absolutely” did “not” use. His preliminary hearing is currently set for September 15.

Thoughts on this latest update??

[Images via Lil Nas X/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 26, 2025 08:30am PDT

