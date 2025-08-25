Menendez Brothers' Lawyer Calls Out 'Rigged' Parole Denial: 'You Wanna Know The Truth?'

Erik and Lyle Menendez‘s lawyer is NOT happy about their parole denial!

In case you haven’t been following, the Menendez brothers were both denied parole following their hearing last week. The siblings were in prison for over 30 years after being sentenced to life without parole for the murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez. They always stood firm it was in self-defense due to years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father, which was covered up by their mother. But the criminal justice system has never agreed. Earlier this year, their sentences were even reduced to 50 years, making them eligible for parole, giving them a hint of hope… but that dream was quickly shattered.

The California Board of Parole Hearings denied both Erik and Lyle parole due to some infractions they had (over a decade ago, might we add). The issues they brought up were that of Erik having access to a cell phone and drug use, as well as Lyle engaging in “excessive physical contact” with his then-wife and trying to smuggle in new shoes.

Not HUGE crimes, by any means… and their lawyer Mark Geragos is absolutely fuming about this decision. He said on TMZ‘s 2 Angry Men podcast Saturday:

“It was obviously rigged. Don’t believe me? Talk to any of the family members. The only person who didn’t think it was rigged was the DA’s Office.”

He went on to say he believes the Menendez brothers themselves think it was “rigged”, too:

“You wanna know the truth? If you got them and injected them with truth serum, they would admit it was rigged too. If the public saw the shenanigans that were happening during these hearings, there would be a revolution.”

Whoa…

Geragos alleged during the hearing, a commissioner compared the brothers’ cell phone use to gang activity, saying it threatened correctional officers. But he raised a question — where do prisoners even get these phones? He added:

“First of all, they have tablets, they’ve got phones. They pay per minute. The only person who doesn’t profit or gets impacted financially by cell phone usage in the prisons is the for-profit suppliers. How do you think these cell phones get into these prisons? Do you think drones come by and drop them in, or do you think guards smuggle them in and sell them to the inmates?”

In other words… it doesn’t really matter that they used these phones. It’s just being used as an excuse. Hmm. Watch for yourself (below):

Some serious allegations here. A lot to consider, too. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]